Deadly pedestrian crash in Palmer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of North Main Street in Palmer is closed while police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, at around 12:54 p.m., officers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on North Main Street near Wright Street. A portion of North Main Street between Fletcher and Searle Streets is closed as of 4 p.m.

MAP: North Main Street & Wright Street in Palmer

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories