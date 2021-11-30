Deadly pedestrian crash in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of North Main Street in Palmer is closed while police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Palmer Police Sgt. David Burns, at around 12:54 p.m., officers were called to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on North Main Street near Wright Street. A portion of North Main Street between Fletcher and Searle Streets is closed as of 4 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is being conducted.