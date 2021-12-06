Deadly pedestrian crash on I-291 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was hit and killed along I-291 in Springfield Sunday night.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Troopers were called at around 5:35 p.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-291 westbound. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 42-year-old man from Ludlow, was traveling on I-291 westbound in a 2009 Toyota Matrix when his vehicle struck a pedestrian in the left travel lane/center median. The male pedestrian was then struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic driven by a 29-year-old man from Springfield in the left travel lane.

The pedestrian, an adult man died as a result of the crash, his identity has not been released at this time pending identification and notice to the family.

According to MassDOT, the Armory Street Exit 3 ramp off I-291 westbound in Springfield was closed for more than four hours Sunday night after a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reopened at around 11 p.m.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section is conducting the investigation including why the pedestrian was walking on the highway.