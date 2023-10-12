CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the weather pattern changes, now is the time you’ll see more deer on the roads, especially in Massachusetts.

It’s that time of year again, where you may see more deer than usual near roadways, and highways, and drivers should take note of a this potential driving hazard. If a deer is caught in your headlights, that could cause a crash.

Last year deer crashes between October and December jumped to 1,806 which is the highest seen since 2002. Experts say, that drivers need to be especially cautious during their nighttime commute, deer crashes are more likely to happen between 6 to 8 p.m., and between 5 to 7 p.m. after the time change.

They also say scan the shoulders of the road in front of you, as it may help you spot deer coming out of nearby wooded areas, and if there is one, its likely there are more. Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast, telling 22News, “Increasing your visibility is really important because you are going to see that much further in front of you and be able to stop in time for a deer.”

Schieldrop adds to always avoid speeding, wear a seatbelt, and if a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly, try to remain in your lane and avoid other vehicles, swerving sharply can cause an even more serious crash.