Del Ray Taqueria and Bar in Springfield grand opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening in Springfield Friday afternoon.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will help cut the ribbon for Del Ray Taqueria and Bar, the Mexican-style restaurant and bar is located at 211 Worthington Street in the former Worthington Street Pub location.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Mr. Jacinto Blanco-Munoz and his team for their continued belief and investment in our City of Springfield. Mr. Blanco-Munoz is following his dream and his new establishment will offer a unique and delicious venue that will complement our Worthington Street dining and entertainment corridor. My staff and I are looking forward to patronizing Del Rey’s and I have no doubts that they will become a staple within our downtown community for years to come.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony begins at 2:30 this afternoon.