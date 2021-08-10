Delay in mail service starting in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes are coming to the U.S. postal service, it may take longer for someone to receive your letter in the mail starting this fall.

In an effort to cut costs and provide more reliable service, the United States Postal Service plans on slowing down mail delivery. The U.S. postal service announced a plan to slow some mail delivery standards in an effort to stabilize the agency and reduce its debt. These changes will take effect starting October 1.

The plan will revise the existing one to three day service standards to one to five days. USPS said that 61 percent of first-class mail would remain at its current standard.

Massachusetts and Connecticut would see about a half-day delay in mail services. The price of stamps will also increase beginning August 29 on first-class stamps. Those prices will rise from 55 cents to 58 cents.

The company has reported net losses of about $90 billion since 2007.