CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first Saturday in September is International Bacon Day and is a day to celebrate all things bacon.
On this day, we are reminded that bacon is not just a breakfast food, but it can also add a delicious flavor to any recipe.
Bacon is pork that is cured in salt made from cuts from the belly or the back of a pig, according to the National Day Calander. During ancient times, Chinese, Egyptian, and Roman cultures all had methods for preserving pork, but the Romans received credit for sharing their knowledge of curing pork. They called their bacon “petaso.” As cured pork expanded throughout Europe, the meat became a staple to families because of the ability of being able to preserve it easily.
There are four different types of bacon, such as:
- American bacon is the most well-known bacon type. It’s made from pork belly and contains both meat and fat. This type of bacon becomes crispy after it is cooked.
- Canadian bacon is made from the lean parts of the pig and is similar to ham in flavor and appearance.
- Pancetta is an Italian bacon that is made with salt and spices that can be eaten cooked or uncooked. People often use pancetta in sandwiches, but also in some other dishes.
- Guanciale is another Italian bacon commonly used in carbonara and amatriciana. This type of bacon is the fattiest of all other bacon types and is probably the most flavorful.
One way to celebrate International Bacon Day is to experiment with bacon by trying a new recipe. Taste of Home has a list of some of the best bacon recipes to try:
- Bacon-Wrapped Avocado Wedges– Since it’s made in an air fryer, this appetizer is one to remember.
- Orange-Glazed Bacon– This dish stars the favorite breakfast meat drizzled with a sweet orange glaze.
- Grilled Cheese, Bacon, and Oven-Dried Tomato Sandwich– Take your grilled cheese sandwich to a place it’s never been before with crispy bacon, tangy tomatoes, and five types of cheese.
- BLT Muffins– These muffins prove that the classic combo of bacon, lettuce, and tomato is good for so much more than a sandwich.
- BBQ Chicken Bites– Chicken bites wrapped in bacon get a kick from Montreal seasoning and sweetness from barbecue sauce.
- Bacon Cream Cheese Pinwheels– It’s hard to resist a crescent roll, bacon, and cream cheese in one bite.
- Chocolate Bacon Bark– Sweet, salty, crunchy, smooth. Bacon and chocolate is a match made in heaven in this chocolate bacon bark.
- Maple Bacon Bread– Swirled with maple syrup, raisins, bacon, and brown sugar, this crave-worthy maple bacon bread is one they’ll remember.
- Cheddar Corn Pudding with Bacon– This cheddar corn pudding can be prepared ahead and refrigerated overnight.
- Upside-Down Bacon Pancake– The brown sugar adds a sweetness that complements the salty bacon.
- Crunchy Bacon Blue Cheese Red Pepper Brussels Sprouts– What’s not to love with the mixed aroma of garlic, onions, bacon, and blue cheese floating through your home?
- Brie Appetizers with Bacon-Plum Jam– These appetizers combine soft, mild Brie cheese with a sweet-sour bacon jam that has a touch of Sriracha sauce.
- Orzo with Caramelized Butternut Squash and Bacon– To make it into a main dish, add shrimp or shredded chicken.
- Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Pizza– Combine two all-time favorites in this recipe: pizza and BLT sandwiches.
- Stuffed Sweet Onions with Bacon– This unexpected side dish is perfect to serve alongside grilled steak or pork chops.
