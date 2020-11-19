Demand for home heating oil goes up as temperatures drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After some record warm weather earlier this month with temperatures in the 70s, a winter chill moved into western Massachusetts this week and temperatures dropped down into the teens and 20s.

And with the cold temperatures, the demand for home heating oil has gone up as people try to stay warm.

“The cold air always motivates people to start making phone calls whether to establish an account or order oil for the first time for the season and yes we have seen an increase in those calls,” said Tim Noonan, the Director of Sales at Noonan Energy in Springfield.

Noonan says the milder weather has made for a slow start to the heating season this year.

And right now it’s a good time to buy home heating oil as the price is way down.

“The prices of oil are at a 15 or 16 year low. They dropped considerably in the spring, March and April, and they have stayed down sine then,” said Tim Noonan.

Noonan says the price right now is below $2 dollars a gallon, ranging from around $1.75 to $1.85 a gallon.

It’s also important to make sure to have your furnace serviced at least once a year.