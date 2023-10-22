SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Halloween is just over a week away and Americans are fully embracing the holiday this year, despite rising inflation and interest rates.

The Halloween spirit is in full swing with Americans expected to reach a record spending amount on the holiday in 2023. According to the National Retail Federation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.6 billion.

On top of dishing out more for Halloween costumes and candy, a record number of people, about 73% will participate in Halloween-related activities this year. That’s up from 69% in 2022.

Those celebrating over at the United Way of Pioneer Valley: Boo Bash on Sunday, like Catalina of Springfield and Megan Moyanihan, the President and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley told 22News what they love most about celebrating Halloween.

“Candy and having so much fun,” said Catalina.

“I think Halloween is just one of those fun holidays where it’s relatively inexpensive and the entire family can have fun,” expressed Moyanihan.

Per person spending is, however, higher than usual. Consumers plan to spend a record $108.24 each, up from the previous record of $102.74 in 2021. Costumes take the crown for popularity; that’s the Halloween item consumers are spending the most on.

“I like to have fun with my kids and my husband,” expressed Genesis Lozada of Springfield, “I celebrate every year because my kids like to have fun and they like to dress as whatever they want.”

Though the celebrations may lead to lighter wallets, many agreeing the joy associated with dressing up and enjoying treats is worth it.