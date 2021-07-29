‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning category added to weather alert

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service is adding new damage potential indicators to severe thunderstorm warnings, to better convey the severity of the storm beginning August 2.

The most considerable severe thunderstorm warning will have a “destructive” tag on it. This means a storm has baseball-sized hail, and/or 80-mph wind gusts. This will activate the wireless emergency alert on your smartphone, just like a tornado warning does

The second most severe is a tag of “considerable.” This means a storm has golf-ball sized hail, and/or 70-mph wind gusts. This will not activate a wireless emergency alert.

The third most severe is what we currently have, and it’s called the “base” severe thunderstorm warning which warns of 1-inch hail and/or 58-mph wind gusts. This will also not activate the wireless emergency alert.