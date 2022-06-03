SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is seeking proposals to redevelop a historic property in the city’s Maple High-Six Corners neighborhood.

The foreclosed property for unpaid taxes is located at 169 Maple Street was built in 1920 with approximately 30,552 square feet of ten, spacious, three-bedroom units. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Ridgewood Historic District.

The City is accepting Request for Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the commercial property in hopes to preserve the historic nature of the building and provide apartments that are compatible with the surrounding neighborhood. The assessed value of the property is $150,000.

(City of Springfield)

(City of Springfield)

Site tours for interested purchasers are scheduled for:

June 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

June 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “CDO Tim Sheehan and I are committed to seeking RFP’s for this historically significant property at 169 Maple Street that is conducive and appropriate for our Maple High Six Corners neighborhood. This property is key for the continued revitalization of the neighborhood and we are excited to see its potential to continue to enhance the aesthetics and amenities for our business community and residents, especially our seniors.”

Proposals are due on July 1st, for additional information visit Springfield-Ma.gov.