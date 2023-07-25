GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A community diaper drive has collected over 46,000 diapers for families in need.

United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region (UWFH) held its annual diaper drive in June, collecting all sizes and types of diapers for babies and toddlers, wipes, and monetary gifts. The donations will help fill four months of supplies to be distributed through 15 local agencies that partner with United Way.

According to a news release from the UWFH, a new study by the National Diaper Bank Network released in June 2023 reports that 47% of families with young children nationwide struggle to buy diapers, up from 33% in previous years. High rates of diaper need are reported among those receiving food assistance, however, SNAP and WIC cannot be used to buy diapers, and can cost as much as $100 per month per child.

The UWFH says they are grateful to the donors, volunteers, organizations, and businesses that participated by hosting collection sites, tabling at local stores, gathering and sorting donations, and making gifts. “It’s heartening to see so many people in our region support our youngest community members and their families through the diaper drive,” shared UWFH Program Manager, Jenny Coeur.

The UWFH Diaper Bank accepts diaper, pull-up, and monetary donations year-round. Learn more about how to help and where to find free diapering supplies at the UWFH website.