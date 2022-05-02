CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Independent truck drivers in western Massachusetts and across New England are paying prices at the pump topping $6.50 a gallon.

AAA’s most recent survey of average gasoline and diesel prices across Massachusetts can be found here.

Prices for diesel have been creeping up at the same pace as gas for the family car, but some two dollars higher.

One truck driver from Maine who spoke with 22News said the climbing fuel prices have him thinking about changing jobs. “Killing us, really the prices are going up and up,” he said. “They’re just devastating and the rates for the freight keeps going down. How can you continue their way? We’re going to keep going as far as we can. We’ve just got to tighten out belts.”

Diesel prices seem to have sky rocketed above six dollars a gallon just during the past couple weeks – as the early April slight price decline suddenly stopped.