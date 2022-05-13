WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High fuel prices have affected the trucking industry, but now it’s having an impact on town budgets.

The inflated price of oil the country has been experiencing is a result of a shortage, the likes of which we haven’t see in 40 years. A lack of oil from Russia compounded by world wide issues in refining capabilities means America is at a tipping point.

Cities and towns run fleets of vehicles on diesel, especially during the winter months when one vehicle can go through roughly 200 gallons of diesel in a 24-hour shift. Not knowing the price of oil, and how high it’s going to get, is making the budgeting process very challenging for municipalities.

“Diesel goes up, our budget goes up. We’re just going to have to run around and find money somewhere else,” said Trevor Wood, West Springfield DPW’s Deputy Director of Operations.

What makes this situation more challenging is most local cities and towns start working on their budget in the spring, before the hard numbers on diesel expenses are known. Wood added the West Springfield DPW will have a better idea of what the cost of fuel will be for the city next month.