CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) -Did you make way too much food on Christmas this year?

Every year we cook and bake and then we end up making way too much food that the whole family can’t eat in a single meal. Then, the leftovers that taste great for one or two meals, but after that, though, we usually start to get tired of them.

Insanely Good Recipes offers different and creative ways to reuse your Christmas dinner:

Leftover Cranberry Sauce Overnight Oats– All you need is rolled oats, chia seeds, milk, Greek yogurt, cranberry sauce, and chopped walnuts for the top.

Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes– All this recipe requires is leftover mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese, scallions, flour, oil, and an egg, and you can have them ready in less than 30 minutes.

Leftover Turkey and Stuffing Croquettes– You will have your stuffing, your turkey, and your cranberry sauce vinaigrette all in one.

Leftover Ham Lasagna– Ham Lasagna is creamy, rich, and has lots of cheese. It’s a great twist on lasagna and a great way to use up leftover ham.

Eggnog Latte– If you have leftover eggnog, add it and some milk and sugar to your morning cup of coffee.

Roasted Turkey Ramen– All it takes is some shitake mushrooms, garlic, various sauces and broths, turkey, scallions, eggs, and more.

Christmas Rocky Road– You make it with the sweetest, most indulgent Christmas leftovers on your table, such as chocolates, butter, Christmas cake, pudding, Christmas biscuits, nuts, dried fruit, nougat, and more.

Cornbread Pudding– You’ll mix cornbread with eggs, parsley, cheese, and plenty of herbs.