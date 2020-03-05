22News InFocus: National Consumer Protection Week

Breaking News
Elizabeth Warren suspends presidential campaign

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Are you looking to protect yourself from fraud, identity theft, and scams? Maybe you’re wondering about the best way to use credit, how to shop for a used car, or maximize your security online.

The first week of March has been designated NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK.
22News has been bringing you information all week designed to educate and inform consumers and businesses about scams, understanding consumer rights, and making good decisions about spending and saving money.

This week 22News InFocus will have an online Digital First LIVE streaming program that will address these and other issues facing consumers and businesses. Watch Thursday at 2 p.m. on WWLP.com on all your digital devices.

