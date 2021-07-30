“Dine Black” promotion provides support to local black owned restaurants and food providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A program designed to encourage people to support local black owned restaurants and food providers will be back for a second year.

“Dine Black” will be returning for the month of August. The promotion is offering a $100 VISA gift card to the first ten people that visit five participating restaurants during the month of August.

The program began in 2020 as an effort to help the many black owned restaurants that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Some managed to stay open by offering take-out service, which was delayed for some by the additional time and costs needed to set up that business model.

Get more information on the promotion and a list of participating restaurants at The Association of Black Business & Professionals website.

This program organizers are focused on expanding its reach. Last year there were 16 participating establishments. This year, the goal is to have close to 30 restaurants with popular and new destinations such as Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, White Lion Brewery and Wingz & Waffles. In addition to dine-in restaurants such as Wing’s Madness and primarily take-out restaurants such as Chef Wayne’s Cajun On The Go, the promotion also now includes online food providers such as The Picky Diva’s Sweets and Eats.