‘Dino & Dragon Stroll’ tour returns to The Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You have the chance to go back in time to when dinosaurs walked the Earth. The Dino & Dragon Stroll is back at The Big E fairgrounds.

It’s a walkthrough, indoor experience to be up-close and personal to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some as tall as 60 feet. Visitors couldn’t wait for the dinosaurs and dragons to make their first appearance.

Tour manager Brian Gallentine told 22News, “The turnout this morning, we’ve only been here an hour and a half and it has been tremendous. Yeah, we’re expecting a large turnout.”

The exhibit continues on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Additional information, and how to get tickets, can be found here.