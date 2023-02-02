SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Annual Catholic Appeal for the Diocese of Springfield collected more than $3 million in donations for 2022.

The “Transformed in Christ,” campaign collected a total of collecting $3,002,312.53. The majority of the funds will be used towards Catholic education for financial support of students in the 14 elementary and secondary schools in the diocese. Donations and pledges were received from 17,836 people.

“This is a very exciting year because we met our goal for the first time in nearly 20 years,” said Springfield Bishop William D. Byrne. “The generosity of the people of the diocese is overwhelming and I’m so grateful to everyone for giving that little extra to send us over the goal.”

“People should know that their donations support more than 40 ministries and community-based agencies that help to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, and shelter those in need,” said Kathleen Harrington, the manager of the ACA.

“Donations also help to evangelize the Catholic faith through television, radio, online news, and even a magazine. Money also is used to help young adults stay Catholic in college, to provide spiritual support to youth and young adults, to provide resources to pregnant women in crisis, and to support Catholic Latino ministries,” Harrington said.

The Annual Catholic Appeal for 2023 will kick off during Lent.