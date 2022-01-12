Diocese of Springfield creates committee to execute strategy in response to sexual abuse allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield announced Wednesday the creation of a 9-person committee to oversee implementing the recommendations made by the Independent Task Force on the response to sexual abuse.

In September, the Independent Task Force made recommendations on how to improve the response to allegations of sexual abuse within the Diocese of Springfield. The new committee will now oversee the strategic plan and implement the recommendations.

The Oversite Committee were nominated by the Task Force and include the following members:

Peter Caffrey Dr. Henry East-Trou Kristina Drzal Houghton Jackie Humphreys Ronald Johnson Andrew Rome James Ross Jose Tosado Irene Woods

Jeffrey Trant, director of the diocesan Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, will serve as

senior staff to the committee.

In announcing the members of the Oversight Committee, Bishop Byrne said, “I am most grateful to this diverse group of individuals who come to us with a wide range of experience and who have accepted my invitation to help our diocese implement the recommendations of the task force, assuring that the diocese will improve its response to allegations of abuse within our church community and ensure that we make every effort not to repeat our past failures. We owe this to victims and survivors of abuse, along with all in the community we serve.”

The Diocese said the late Father Joseph Quinlan was added to the list based on a credible finding by their review board. His name was added due to an alleged incident involving sexual abuse to a minor in 1974.