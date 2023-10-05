SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– For patrons attending this season’s Thunderbirds hockey games needing disabled parking, limited ADA parking will be available adjacent to the MassMutual Center.

Parking will be available on Bruce Landon Way. When that location is full, city street accessible spaces will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on both sides of Dwight Street.

The T-Birds are in preseason play, hosting the Providence Bruins on Friday night. Opening night of the regular season will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

More information about games and parking can be found on the Springfield Thunderbirds website.