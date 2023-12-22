CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While Christmas has become a very commercialized holiday, the holiday is religious in origin, and has a very significant meaning to many Christians.

Christmas is a time of spiritual reflection on the important foundations of the Christian faith, it’s also a celebration.

It’s when Christians celebrate God’s love for the world through the birth of the Christ child: Jesus. The meaning of Christmas can vary for different people and cultures. For Christians, Christmas is a time to reflect on the significance of Jesus’ birth, emphasizing themes of love, peace, and goodwill toward all.

Reverend Poppe of Christ Church Cathedral, told 22News that he hopes people take the time to reflect, “We overlook our gratitude, we overlook the things that are there everyday and that we need to be grateful for, especially with our family. We often worry about what we don’t have and we don’t focus enough with gratitude, what we do have. And I think Christmas is a time to do that to recognize the value and the love that we have within our family and our friendships.”

Christ Church Cathedral will host a variety of services for the Christmas holiday this weekend

both in person and virtual. On Christmas Eve, they will have a variety of masses held from noon to 9:30 at night, and on Christmas Day, they will hold their Christmas mass at 10 a.m.