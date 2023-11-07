SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Disney On Ice skating show called Into the Magic Skating is coming to Springfield in March 2024 to celebrate the magic of courage, love, and adventure.

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse will lead audiences on a journey across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the magical marigold bridge in next year’s Disney On Ice.

A high-seas adventure awaits families in Into The Magic as Moana embarks on a life-changing quest to save her island with the help of the demigod Maui. Disney On Ice transforms the ice floor into a vast oceanic landscape, allowing Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. As a result of this engaging atmosphere, audiences are able to deepen their existing relationship with their favorite wayfinder and discover their true identity is never far away.

Explore the mystical Land of the Dead with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco and experience a vibrantly colorful performance featuring skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. As Belle shows what it means to be fearless, audiences are welcomed into the world of Beauty and the Beast through beautiful production numbers.

With the help of her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in even the most challenging circumstances. She discovers that there are teachable moments in everyday life when she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart.

Credit: Regan Communications Group

The athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella ignite passions for believing in Frozen, Tangled, and Cinderella. Children will be able to discover their inner hero through each character’s unique qualities and talents.

The action-packed extravaganza, presented by Feld Entertainment, Inc., includes Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast, along with other beloved Disney characters, from March 14-17, 2024 at MassMutual Center.

Before tickets go on sale to the general public on November 14, Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets beginning Wednesday. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can still sign up to receive exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

