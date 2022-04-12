CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In celebration of Telecommunicators week from April 10 to 16, WESTCOMM Regional Dispatch Center is one of the 200 municipalities in the state participating in the Massachusetts Communications Supervisors Association (MCSA) 911 Gives Back challenge to raise donations for the Pioneer Valley soldiers that have served.

The MCSA is made up of 911 professionals that facilitate the professional recourses required by Public Safety Communications Centers for communication services to be delivered to the public.

The United Service Organization (USO) helps strengthen America’s military strength and stay connected to their homes. All donations made will be picked up on May 1 and delivered to USO to have care packages assembled and shipped.

“I think anytime a soldier receives something from home, it’s a reminder that they’re remembered and makes them feel a little bit better,” said WESTCOMM Regional Dispatch Center executive director, Erin Hastings.

Up until April 30, donations can be made to the following police stations:

Chicopee Police Department located on 110 Church St.

Longmeadow Police Department located on 34 Williams St.

East Longmeadow Police Department located on 160 Somers Rd.

Monson Police Department located on 110 Main St.

Ware Police Department located on 22 North St.

Donations that are being accepted for soldiers

Personal and Practical Items Downtime Activities Food and Snacks Sunscreen and bug spray Reading material Hot sauce Soap Handheld video games Water flavoring packets Toothpaste, toothbrush, floss Deck of cards Beef jerky Deodorant Puzzles Slim Jims Lip Balm Writing utensils Protein bars Foot and baby powder Gum or hard candies Vicks VapoRub Sunflower seeds Handwarmers Lists of items that can be donated to the Pioneer Valley USO.

Hastings says, “I would love to see every box filled to the top.”