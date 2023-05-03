LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Distracted driving continues to be a danger here on western Massachusetts roads.

The Ludlow Police Department made 72 traffic stops with 54 of those being drivers observed violating the state’s “hands free” law in April.

As of February 2020, the “hands-free” law here in Massachusetts prohibits drivers from using any electronic device, including mobile telephones, unless the device is used in hands-free mode.

Penalty for violating the law is a $100 fine for the first offense.

In the Commonwealth from 2015 to 2019, fatal distracted driving crashes occurred most often in October, June and July.