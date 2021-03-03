Dive teams search for missing Aiden Blanchard in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department dive team along with additional crews are searching the rivers in Chicopee Wednesday for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the following members are assisting in the search of missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard in the Chicopee River and Connecticut River:

Chicopee Police Department Dive Team

Chicopee Detectives

Chicopee Fire

South Hadley Fire

MSP Marine and Dive teams

Environmental Police

Hampden County Sheriffs Marine Unit

Chicopee Emergency Management

Massachusetts Fire Services

Massachusetts State Police Detectives

The crews have set up their units in the area of the Media boat ramp and is asking the public to avoid the area.

The search for Aiden began Friday, February 5, after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m., walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.

Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.