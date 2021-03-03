Dive teams search for missing Aiden Blanchard in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department dive team along with additional crews are searching the rivers in Chicopee Wednesday for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, the following members are assisting in the search of missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard in the Chicopee River and Connecticut River:
- Chicopee Police Department Dive Team
- Chicopee Detectives
- Chicopee Fire
- South Hadley Fire
- MSP Marine and Dive teams
- Environmental Police
- Hampden County Sheriffs Marine Unit
- Chicopee Emergency Management
- Massachusetts Fire Services
- Massachusetts State Police Detectives
The crews have set up their units in the area of the Media boat ramp and is asking the public to avoid the area.
Aiden Blanchard
The search for Aiden began Friday, February 5, after he was last seen around 11:30 a.m., walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Police believe he was heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River.
Aiden is described as 5’ tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.
If you have any information that might help police locate Aiden, or if you believe you have seen him, call 911, the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.