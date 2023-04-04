LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Animal Control is asking the public not to feed the wild turkey that has been spotted around Center Street in Ludlow.

Officers shared pictures of the wild turkey in hopes to prevent people from feeding it so it will not get hit by a car or cause an accident. The “best thing to do is scare him away from the area. Loud noises, a waving towel… anything to get him off the street,” said Animal Control on Monday.

(Ludlow Animal Control)

(Ludlow Animal Control)

(Ludlow Animal Control)

Wild turkeys are active during the day and roost in large trees at night to avoid predators. Their diet includes plants, seeds, nuts, berries, and insects.

Prevent conflicts with turkeys, never feed them or attract them to your property. Once turkeys are accustomed to humans, they are likely to lose their fear of people and can cause damage or attempt to dominate people. Turkeys may attempt to attack people whom they view as subordinates.

Breeding season usually starts in March and can last through May.

How to identify male and female turkeys in the spring

Tom identifications:

Head: Red, blue or white colors with a fleshy mass over the beak

Body: Dark, brown-black

Beard: Long bristle/filament-like beard

Spurs: Present

Calls: Gobble, drum

Strut: Walks with tail fanned and wings dropped

Size, Larger than hen

Hen identifications: