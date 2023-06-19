CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer solstice Wednesday approaches, many Americans are embarking on summer vacations and road trips. 22News is working for you to provide tips for keeping your vehicle in proper working order.

Based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, there were 664 motor vehicle traffic deaths caused by tire-related accidents. The NHTSA outlines ways to prevent breakdowns and highway accidents through planning and safety checks.

According to NHTSA, drivers should do the following safety checks:

1. Tires

If your vehicle has a spare tire, make sure you check it and inflate it according to your owner’s manual and the placard on the door pillar. When checking tire pressure, wait at least three hours after not driving on the tires before checking them. It is not recommended that you inflate your tires to the pressure listed on their sides. You should not use that number as your vehicle’s recommended pressure, but rather as the maximum pressure that your tire can hold. There is no need for a tire to be punctured to lose air. Over time, all tires naturally lose air. It is estimated that underinflation accounts for most tire failures.

Some other tips:

Inspect your tires at least once a month and before long road trips.

Look closely at your tread and replace tires that have uneven wear or insufficient tread.

Tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires. Look for the built-in wear bar indicators or use the penny test to determine when it’s time to replace your tires. Place a penny in the tread with Lincoln’s head upside down. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, your vehicle needs new tires.

If you find uneven wear across the tires’ tread, it means your tires need rotation and/or your wheels need to be aligned before you travel.

Check each tire’s age. Some vehicle manufacturers recommend replacing tires every six years regardless of use.

Tires for electric vehicles are heavier, but all tires require the same maintenance. Low-rolling-resistance tires for conventional vehicles could also have lower tread life.

An inspection is not just about checking tire pressure and age. Remember to check:

for any damage or conditions that may need attention;

the tread and sidewalls for any cuts, punctures, bulges, scrapes, cracks, or bumps. The tread should be at least 2/32 of an inch or greater on all tires; and

your spare tire.

If you find tire damage, take your vehicle to a tire professional.

2. Cooling System

Make sure your vehicle has enough coolant, and that it meets the manufacturer’s specifications. For specific recommendations on coolant, consult your vehicle’s owner’s manual. The cooling system should be checked for leaks, the coolant tested, and old coolant drained or replaced as needed.

3. Fluid Level

Make sure your vehicle’s oil level is checked periodically. Similarly, if it’s time to change the oil or even nearly time to do so, now is a good time to do so. You should also check the levels of the following fluids:

brake

automatic transmission or clutch

power steering

windshield washer

If you notice any signs of fluid leakage, take your vehicle to the shop for service.

4. Batteries

If necessary, have a mechanic inspect your battery and charging system. To support the gasoline engine in hybrid-electric vehicles, keep gasoline in the tank.

5. Lights

The lights on your vehicle should be functional, including your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and emergency flashers. You should also check the brake light and turn signals on your trailer, if necessary.

6. Wiper Blades

Windshield Wiper Blades may need to be replaced after winter storms and spring rains. In the summer, wiper blades are susceptible to heat damage, just like rubber belts and hoses. Check both sides of your blades for signs of wear and tear. Additionally, the blades can deform and fail to work properly in both directions. Before you leave, invest in new ones if yours aren’t in good condition.

7. Car Seats

Remember that all children under age 13 should always ride correctly buckled in the back seat of the car.

Make sure car seats and booster seats are correctly installed and that any children riding with you are in the right seat for their ages and sizes. See NHTSA’s child passenger safety recommendations to find the right seat for your child’s age and size.

Visit NHTSA’s Child Car Seat Inspection Station Locator to find a free car seat inspection station near you or to get information on virtual inspection options.

Never leave your child unattended in or around a vehicle.

Always remember to lock your vehicle and to keep your keys out of reach so children do not play or get trapped inside.

Remember to always check the back seat before you leave the car.

Don’t forget these essentials for your vehicle

In case your vehicle breaks down, even a well-maintained vehicle should have an emergency roadside kit on hand. To help you prepare for your next trip, NHTSA offers suggestions on what you should pack.

In an emergency kit, you should have a cell phone so that you can call for help whenever you need it. The following items are recommended for an emergency roadside kit: