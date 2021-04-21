Do you have a bird nest at your home?

It is illegal to destroy, relocate, or possess wild birds, their nests, or their eggs.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some birds in Massachusetts lay their eggs during the second week of April, is it illegal to move a bird’s nest?

You may have noticed a bird’s nest on your wreath of your door, flower box or in a tree in your yard. Typically the nesting season will peak in late March and early April. According to Massachusetts law, “A person shall not take, disturb or destroy a nest or eggs of any bird except an English sparrow, crow, jay or starling.”

According to Mass Audubon, the male birds will defend territory by standing guard throughout the nesting season, which includes the immediate vicinity of the nest and usually an additional ill-defined area of lawns and gardens.

Robins in Massachusetts

A robin’s nest is usually found 10 to 25 feet from the ground and can be found on windowsills, porches, and the eaves of buildings. After the nest is built, it may take up to five days before the first egg is laid. The female bird would spend approximately 80 percent of her time incubating the eggs before the eggs hatch between 12 to 14 days.

The hatchlings are tended by both parents and the young start chirping for food when they are six minutes old. The young birds will begin developing feathers between 14 to 16 days, in which the father will take care of the teaching them to fly as the mother will prepare a new nest for laying eggs.

The juvenile birds remain in the area for approximately two months. Robins will become more evident across the region in the summer months before flocking south between September and November.