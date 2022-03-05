HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade season event was held Saturday afternoon at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round.

Hundreds attended the fourth annual Dobbin Tartan Party, preparing for the day when the iconic horse becomes a permanent fixture at the Merry-Go-Round Museum at Heritage State Park.

Sheila Moreau, a member of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee, told 22News, “All this started four years ago, when Dobbin, the horse at the Yankee Pedlar, was going to be moving up retirement at the Merry-Go-Round.”

“The momentum is building,” added Marc Joyce, President of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. “What you see today attests to that and the anticipation for these events has just been over the top.”

The legendary Tartan comes into play because Dobbin, being refurbished by Dean Campus Holyoke High School students, will wear a Tartan horse blanket when he’s moved to the Merry-Go-Round Museum.



Dobbin will accompany the Holyoke Colleens on their float during the 69th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 20.