CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Any mail or packages that you may be expecting will not be coming in on Monday.

The U.S. Postal Service is closed for mail delivery because of Presidents Day on Monday. Mail service should resume on Tuesday as usual.

While regular mail will not be delivered Monday, anyone expecting mail through USPS’ Priority Mail Express, which is delivered “every day, all year,” may see them arrive on Monday. USPS notes that there are some limited exceptions, however.

The next holiday that affects your USPS mail delivery is Memorial Day on May 29, according to USPS. Amazon’s observed holidays sometimes align with the USPS, but Presidents Day is not listed among paid holidays for deliverers. Packages that are being delivered through Amazon should not be affected by Presidents Day.

Meanwhile, UPS says that pickup and delivery services will be available Monday, though the service notes that some deliveries will require an additional business days’ transit time due to USPS being closed.