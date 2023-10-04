WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A dog was rescued from a ledge on Sunrise Peak in Wilbraham on Tuesday.

According to the Wilbraham Fire Department, at around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to Sunrise Peak by a hiker whose dog was stuck on a ledge approximately 35’ up with no easy access to it. Firefighters from Wilbraham and Hampden used a UTV to arrive at the area with rope rescue equipment.

A drone was also used to evaluate the area before firefighters set up ropes and safely accessed the dog. Crews were able to guide the dog down and reunite with their owner.

Wilbraham Fire Department

Wilbraham Fire Department

Wilbraham Fire Department

Wilbraham Fire Department

On Saturday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 2770 & 2780 Boston Road, an open house is being held for residents to visit the Wilbraham fire and police facilities, vehicles, and equipment.