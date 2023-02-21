SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Carolina man was arrested and a total of 21 dogs were seized from a home in connection with an animal care and treatment case.

According to Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, 62-year-old Herbert Dozier is charged with 21 counts of illegal animal care and treatment after an investigation determined that a large number of animals on his property were improperly housed. In August of 2022, 59 other animals were seized from his property.

MSPCA along with the Northeast Animal Shelter took in nine of the dogs on February 18th. They range from five-months to 10-years-old and include Beagle, Hound, and Lab mix breeds.

The cost of their care is estimated to be more than $5,000. Those interested in adoption or to make a donation, visit mspca.org/horrydogs.

“These dogs were living in very poor conditions,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs and NEAS Executive Director, Mike Keiley. “They were living in outdoor pens and tethered to makeshift shelters with little protection from the elements.”

“We’ve been stretching ourselves thin to help with animal cruelty cases here [in Massachusetts] and across the country,” he added, alluding to recent work the organizations have done in Mississippi and Berkeley County, South Carolina. “But the situation with these dogs was heartbreaking, so we knew we needed to help however we could, regardless of what else is going on.”

“All things considered, the dogs were in pretty good condition,” elaborated Keiley. “But they still need the TLC and behavior support they were denied in their previous home.”