CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The fate of student loan debt relief is still uncertain but the Biden Administration on Thursday released new details about what options are available for people facing bankruptcy on their student loans.

While it’s unclear exactly how student loan forgiveness will shake out in the courts, the key thing here is to prepare and don’t panic.

While the Department of Justice appeals a Federal Court Judge’s decision to block up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, the same organization announced a new process for people facing bankruptcy on their student loans. The goal would be to make it easier for student loan borrowers’ to declare bankruptcy.

With loan payments set to start up again in January, bankruptcy is not the only option for borrowers. Martin Lynch with Cambridge Credit Counseling said you should look out for a new income-based plan that could cut what you have to pay monthly in half. However, it is important to once again start planning for student loans to be part of your budget.

“It really comes down to a significant portion of your budget that you need to become a student on to learn how to manage your loans effectively and get on the track of forgiveness,” said Lynch.

You can view the Department of Justice’s latest announcement to see which option is best for you.