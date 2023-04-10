SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Blood donors will receive a PEANUTS® T-shirt featuring Snoopy through April 23rd.

The American Red Cross has joined with the iconic comic strip PEANUTS® to remind the community to donate blood to help save lives. Exclusive giveaways include a Peanuts T-shirt featuring Snoopy, Snoopy and Belle comic strips, a sticker of the Peanuts gang, and a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets, or AB Elite plasma, visit redcrossblood.org, your blood donation can save up to three lives. According to the Red Cross, those who received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood however, knowing the name of the manufacturer such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson is important in determining eligibility.

The following eligibility guidelines apply to each COVID-19 vaccine received, including boosters:



There is no deferral time for eligible blood donors who are vaccinated with an inactivated or RNA based COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer.

Eligible blood donors who received a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

If you have an appointment scheduled and need to change your donation date based on the above guidance, click here.

If you have further eligibility questions, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Individuals that have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to postpone blood donations for ten days.