AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After you had your fun trick or treating this Halloween, Dr. Michael Calabrese of the Agawam Dental Arts in Feeding Hills is asking families to bring in their unwanted Halloween candy and they will put it in a care package for members of the U.S. military serving overseas.

Dr. Michael Calabrese has been collecting extra Halloween candy for more than 20 years. The dentist’s office will begin collecting candy from November 1st through November 10th. Anyone who donates their candy on November 1st with be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate to the Agawam Cinemas.

Agawam Dental Arts is located at 850 Springfield St. Suite 2 in Feeding Hills. All of the candy collected will be shipped to troops serving overseas with help from the Agawam Veterans Council.