CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Red Cross efforts to raise money for Ukraine Relief just found an important supporter.

Big Y Supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut have become collection points where you can make a donation to the Red Cross through the end of the month to help provide humanitarian relief in response to the Ukraine crisis.

Springfield Big Y store director Tricia Hay told 22News how you can give to the Red Cross/Ukraine fund drive. “All of our customers and employees can go into humanitarian that’s happening in Ukraine right now. You can at any register by making a cash donation added right to your order.”

According to President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour, “Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and

their families locally and abroad. We are a local and trusted community partner that can provide our

customers and employees a means to show their support to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

through our partnership with the American Red Cross.”

The customer donations raised by Big Y will go to the worldwide Red Cross Humanitarian fund. This isn’t the first time Big Y has partnered with the Red Cross for a critical fundraising drive, in the last 12 years, the partnership has raised more than $1.6 million to support disasters.