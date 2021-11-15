Donate Toys for Tots at 22News beginning Thursday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps for the Toys for Tots Program and year after year the people in western Massachusetts have stepped-up to make the holiday season a little bit more special for children in need in our area.

22News will be welcoming our viewers back to donate in person this year beginning Thursday, November 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 18 & 19: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 22 & 23: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 – Dec. 3: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 4 & 5: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

We will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Last year, we had to do everything online because of the pandemic so we are really excited to be able to have people come visit us in person again to drop off toy donations.

If you are a family or an agency in need of toys for the holidays, please fill out the Marine’s online form as soon as possible.

If you are a viewer looking to help out, we are accepting toys for boys and girls of all ages. People can also make monetary donations online.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.

In an effort to keep the toy collection as COVID-19 safe as possible, anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter our lobby.