CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A donation drive for the victims of the war begins Monday at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee.

Students and staff are collecting items for families escaping the war. Members of the public can bring clothes, shoes, blankets, hygiene items, non-perishable food, and medical supplies to Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School located at 134 Springfield Street in Chicopee.

Donations can be dropped off at the main office from Monday to Wednesday.