WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Velis is hosting a donation drive to help Ukrainians in need Friday.

Items are being collected from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of The Episcopal Church of the Atonement located at 36 Court Street in Westfield. The donations will later be taken to Full Gospel Church of Westfield for delivery to organizations in Eastern Europe.

The following items are needed: (no hand sanitizer)

Medical

Gloves

Gauze

Ace wraps

Band aids

Abdominal guaze pads

Painkillers

Antibiotic wipes

Kids medicine

Surgical tape

Surgical supplies

Antibiotic ointment

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Thermal clothing

Nutrition (non-perishable)

Protein bars

Cereal

Tea/coffee

Ramen

Pasta

Dry Yeast

Snacks

Hygiene

Body wash

Shampoo

Wet wipes

Deodorant

Soap

Pads

Razors

Diapers

Baby wipes

“It’s been devastating to see the horrific images from Ukraine over the past weeks and know what the people there are going through,” said Senator Velis. “While we may be far away, there is so much we can do to help as refugees flee Ukraine and the war wages on. I am proud to be part of a community that has always risen to the occasion to help those who need it most.