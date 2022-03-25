WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator Velis is hosting a donation drive to help Ukrainians in need Friday.
Items are being collected from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of The Episcopal Church of the Atonement located at 36 Court Street in Westfield. The donations will later be taken to Full Gospel Church of Westfield for delivery to organizations in Eastern Europe.
The following items are needed: (no hand sanitizer)
Medical
- Gloves
- Gauze
- Ace wraps
- Band aids
- Abdominal guaze pads
- Painkillers
- Antibiotic wipes
- Kids medicine
- Surgical tape
- Surgical supplies
- Antibiotic ointment
- Blankets
- Sleeping bags
- Thermal clothing
Nutrition (non-perishable)
- Protein bars
- Cereal
- Tea/coffee
- Ramen
- Pasta
- Dry Yeast
- Snacks
Hygiene
- Body wash
- Shampoo
- Wet wipes
- Deodorant
- Soap
- Pads
- Razors
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
“It’s been devastating to see the horrific images from Ukraine over the past weeks and know what the people there are going through,” said Senator Velis. “While we may be far away, there is so much we can do to help as refugees flee Ukraine and the war wages on. I am proud to be part of a community that has always risen to the occasion to help those who need it most.