Donation made to Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business donated dozens of bikes and scooters to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield Tuesday.

Titan Tree Inc. donated more than 50 bikes and scooters to the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield for the third year. The children enter a raffle to see who gets a bike or scooter to take home, typically the week before Christmas.

Titan Tree Inc. buys the bikes throughout the year and then assembles them with friends and family. The Boys & Girls Club told 22News this is one of the highlights of the year for the children that they look forward to.

The owner of Titan Tree Inc. hopes it brings children outside more. “Tt’s a good feeling obviously. It’s nice to get the kids outside again. It’s all technology nowadays and you don’t really see anybody playing outside anymore so it’s nice that I can provide that for some kids.” Adam Southworth

It all started after Titan Tree Inc. did an estimate at the organization and asked if they wanted bikes and they’ve partnered together ever since. They’ve been able to donate more bikes every year and Adam hopes to continue to do it for many more years.