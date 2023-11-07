SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union will be collecting cash donations during the month of November at all its branches in western Massachusetts to help Westover Galaxy Community Council support military service members and their families at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Chicopee.

According to a news release from Freedom Credit Union, the Westover Galaxy Community Council is an organization that is made up of veterans, local business owners, and other people who help support the men, women, and the mission of Westover ARB. The council was formed in 1988 as a committee within the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce and was made an independent organization in 1989.

Westover Galaxy Community Council raises funds for events and special needs at Westover ARB, which is the largest air reserve base in the nation. To make a cash donation, visit one of Freedom Credit Union’s branches in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, or Berkshire counties in Massachusetts during the month of November.

“At Freedom Credit Union, our members and staff are honored to support our military and the brave individuals who give so much to protect and defend our nation,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “Throughout the year, and especially around the holidays, being away from family is one of the biggest challenges they face. The Westover Galaxy Community Council works to ease this difficulty by helping keep the members of our military connected to their families and homes, while also providing resources to their family members.”

“Whether or not you are a Freedom member, please join us in supporting those who keep us safe,” said Welch. “Stop by any one of our branches to make a cash donation.”