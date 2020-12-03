Donations for Toys For Tots needed

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Toys For Tots 2020 is live, but it’s going to look a little bit different this year.

22News is asking for your generosity to help children across western Massachusetts celebrate the holidays. But we can’t ask you to bring your toy donations to the station.

22News will not physically collect toys in our lobby this year

Instead, we are asking you to consider making either a monetary donation to the local Toys for Tots campaign or donating a toy through the online gift registry

Check can also be mailed to:

Toys for Tots

Attn: SSgt. Steven Catlin

24 Moulton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

All donations go to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties.

Since 1997, our toy drive has collected well over one million toys for local kids and we can’t wait to do it again this year. Donations will be accepted from today until December 14.