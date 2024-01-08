WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – St. Mary’s High School in Westfield purchased a new van with donations from the Smile Like Jack Memorial Fund and an anonymous donor.

An anonymous donation of $20,000 along with $10,000 from the Smile Like Jack Memorial Fund was used to purchase a 12-passenger van to be used mainly for athletes as well as other transportation needs.

In March 2022, a snowmobile accident took the life of 20-year-old Jack William O’Brien of Otis. His parents set up the Smile Like Jack Memorial Fund in his memory to spread smiles throughout the community by providing scholarship money to those seeking to pursue their education in the trades, establish education and opportunities for youth and young adult outdoor activities, and work to give opportunities to different communities in need.

Since Jack and many of his family members attended St. Mary’s schools, a donation for a new van made a natural fit to give back in Jack’s memory, according to Hope E. Tremblay, Director of Institutional Advancement at St. Mary’s High School.

“When we found out there was a need for a second van for students at St. Mary’s, we decided it was a way that we could help,” said Star O’Brien. “We are very happy to share Jack’s legacy with St. Mary’s, which has meant a lot to my family.”

“Our supporters are so generous and we could not be more grateful,” Principal Matthew J. Collins. “We will proudly drive this van throughout the community in Jack’s memory. Although he only lived 20 years, he did a lot of living and inspires us all to live life to the fullest and with a smile.”