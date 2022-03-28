SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Rescue Mission will be hosting an Easter To-Go Meals event on April 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Before COVID-19, the organization would host an annual Easter Banquet but for the safety of the community, this year’s Easter Banquet will be held as to-go meals. Everyone is welcome to the drive-thru, or walk to pick up a free hot and ready Easter Meal served in to-go containers.

The Springfield Rescue Mission is also welcoming food donations and Easter basket donations for this event. The following is an Easter foods list for donations:

Pork Tenderloin

Potatoes

Butter

Eggs

Milk

Bacon

Sausage

Fresh vegetables

Salad

Pancake mix

Oatmeal

Syrup

Orange juice

White/brown sugar

Salt

Pepper

Spices (Basil, Parsley, Garlic powder, etc)

Gift cards for food needs

Children’s Easter Baskets

Donations can be dropped off at the Springfield Rescue Mission at 10 Mill Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.