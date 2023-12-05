CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has been collecting Toys for Tots since Monday, November 27th. The lobby is full of all sorts of toys and an abundance of stuffed animals.

O’Connell’s Irish Pub & Grill in Chicopee and Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield held events on Saturday, December 2nd to collect Toys for Tots. They stopped by 22News on Tuesday to donate them to our annual Toys for Tots campaign to make a difference in the lives of local children. View the photos of the bags full of toys they hauled in:

22News has been hosting this annual campaign for more than 30 years and holds special meaning as we remember legendary reporter Sy Becker. Sy was truly a champion of our Toys for Tots campaign, and his family asked that donations be made in his honor.

Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee through December 11th.

Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

December 4th, 5th, 6th: 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

December 7th, 8th, and 11th: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

December 9th and 10th: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.