HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Donovan’s Irish Pub which is currently open at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield announced they are moving to Holyoke.

According to a social media post by the restaurant, Donovan’s Irish Pub will be relocating to 80 Javis Road in Holyoke at the current Slainte restaurant. In the year 2000, Mike and Diane Donovan established the pub at the Eastfield Mall. Since 2015, Justine Kane and Frank Garaughty are now in operation.

Donovan’s Irish Pub is open 7 days a week with take-out and dining indoors or on the outside patio. The Healys are scheduled to perform on Friday, June 30th, and on Saturday, July 1st, Dee Reilly will be performing, both from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Donovan’s Irish Pub will remain open until approximately July 15, when the mall is expected to close. They hope to have the new location open in September.