CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many shoppers turn to online platforms to find unique, handmade gifts for their friends and family during the holiday season.

Schemers have been targeting shoppers with a not-so-unique scheme, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Better Business Bureau. Recent reports say that the scheme is taking place on well-known and reputable websites, such as Etsy.

You’re shopping online when you find a gift or decoration that you’d like to buy. In the item description, you see a message from the seller telling you not to make the purchase through the online sales platform where you have found the item. The seller encourages you instead to purchase the item directly from their own website, promising you’ll get a big discount if you do.

If you follow the link to a website outside the original sales platform and make a purchase, you might be disappointed when your card is charged, and the product never arrives. That’s because the product probably never existed, and if you have fallen for this type of scheme, your payment information will now be in the hands of someone.

The Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to avoid these schemes in the future.

How to avoid online shopping schemes: