CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t like the thought of cooking and cleaning and grocery shopping on Easter, load up the family and head to one of the restaurants open near you.
Save your energy for Easter egg hunts and family photos and traditions on Sunday and go out to eat as a family. Country Living has made a list of restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday.
Restaurants Open on Easter 2023
- Applebees
- Boston Market
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili’s
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Famous Daves
- IHop
- Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- McDonald’s
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- P.F. Chang’s
- Ponderosa Steakhouse
- Red Lobster
- Sonic Drive-In
- Starbucks
- Texas Roadhouse
- UNOS
- Waffle House
Country Living recommends calling ahead to check the locations to determine the best way to order and to find out their hours of operation, as they can vary by location. Depending on where you live, restaurants might be offering special menus on Easter.