CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you don’t like the thought of cooking and cleaning and grocery shopping on Easter, load up the family and head to one of the restaurants open near you.

Save your energy for Easter egg hunts and family photos and traditions on Sunday and go out to eat as a family. Country Living has made a list of restaurants that are open on Easter Sunday.

Restaurants Open on Easter 2023

Applebees

Boston Market

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chuck E. Cheese

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Famous Daves

IHop

Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot

LongHorn Steakhouse

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

P.F. Chang’s

Ponderosa Steakhouse

Red Lobster

Sonic Drive-In

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

UNOS

Waffle House

Country Living recommends calling ahead to check the locations to determine the best way to order and to find out their hours of operation, as they can vary by location. Depending on where you live, restaurants might be offering special menus on Easter.