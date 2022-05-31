SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the temperature hit 90 degrees Tuesday, Dakin Humane Society in Springfield urged pet owners against locking the animals in a car with the windows closed.

The Massachusetts State Police released a chart recently, which showed that if a car is out in the sun, windows up, within ten minutes the temperature inside the car climbs about 19 degrees, and then gets hotter and hotter each minute.

If you should see a dog or any animal inside a car in the heat, you’re urged to call 911 immediately. A total of 31 states, including Massachusetts, have laws that prohibit leaving an animal in a confined vehicle under dangerous conditions. In Massachusetts, you could face a $1,000 fine or go to prison for up to one year.

Maggie, a 10-year-old old hound would begin suffering the effects of heatstroke within a matter of a few minutes. To find out how to provide her with that good home, visit Dakin Humane Society.