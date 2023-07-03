SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July is Tuesday and people all over will be having celebrations for the holiday.

A medical expert from Baystate Noble Hospital says while this is a fun holiday, it’s important for residents to be careful when they are around fireworks because it is known to cause injuries.

“We frequently see people who get burns, lacerations, they loose limbs or fingers and we have had more significant injuries when there is larger ammunition use for the fireworks. So it can be fatal for some people, it’s important that everyone stay careful during this time,” said Sundeep Shukla, Chief of Emergency Department at Baystate Noble Hospital.

When it comes to fireworks, safety experts say you should leave it to the experts. Here in Massachusetts any possession, use or sale of fireworks is illegal. According to state officials, there have been more than 900 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in Massachusetts in the past 10 years.

While fireworks are a big tradition for the holiday, cookouts and water activities are also very common.

“With pools and going out to lakes and stuff, be really careful with little kids. Everyone, always swimming with a buddy and make sure we are always traveling in groups,” said Kim D’Angelo, Operations Manager at AMR.

Children, inexperienced swimmers, and all boaters should wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets.

For cookouts, people should avoid using grills under overhanging branches, near homes and deck railings and keep matches and lighter fluid away from children.